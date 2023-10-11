North Miami man pretends to be bank investigator, steals $16k from woman's account

A North Miami man was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a bank investigator and stealing thousands of dollars from a victim.

On Wednesday, Caleb Raymonvil was charged with grand theft in the third degree for allegedly transferring $16,700 into his personal bank account.

Records show the 23-year-old called the victim and asked her to verify a transaction from her Wells Fargo Bank account that was made through Zelle.

Police said the victim listened to Raymonvil and provided him with her personal and banking information.

The victim eventually noticed an unauthorized transaction of $16,700 that was transferred into a SOFI bank account.

Police arrested Raymonvil because he used his credentials to make the SOFI bank account.

During Ramonvil’s first appearance hearing, Judge Mindy Glazer stated the defendant confessed to the crime.

NBC6 reached out to Wells Fargo. Dan Cusick, a Fraud & Claims Executive, stated wire transfers are criminals' favorite method of moving money because once the cash is sent, it’s gone.

Cusick urges people to never give out personal information over the phone and don’t trust caller IDs because they could be altered.

“One-time passcodes, PIN numbers for your debit card, user name and password, that is absolutely critical, once you reveal that information, then the bad actors have access to your accounts,” Cusick said.

Bank officials also suggest if you feel pressured during a phone call, hang up. You can verify if the bank is really calling you by hanging up the call and contacting the official phone numbers on the bank’s website.

Raymonvil was given a $7,500 bond.