North Miami Museum Offers Virtual Art Camp for Children

With summer now here, your children might be wondering what to do with all of the extra free time in the midst of the pandemic. One museum is offering a camp like no other.

NBC 6’s Sheli Muñiz talked to Amanda Covach of the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami about the free program.

SHELI: Virtual art camp, what does that look like?

COVACH: Virtual art camp looks like a way to engage our students that we might be able to engage in person. So, that can be through Zoom classes, we're also going to have free pickup for art supplies for students in Miami-Dade.

SHELI: What is the age group because it’s been successful, you say?

COVACH: Yes, our spots are incredibly limited, and the interest has been very high. We have two camps that we’re offering: 6-9 years old, 10-13 years old which is traditionally our regular summer camps.

SHELI: This starts next Monday, what can kids expect?

COVACH: They can expect active engagement from art professionals. We tapped into South Florida’s art educators that are going to be teaching.

SHELI: Why was it so important for you to have this option for kids?

COVACH: Normally, our summer camps are incredibly well-attended, and we offer great accessible programs, but with the situation of COVID-19, we had to completely rethink how to serve our community and having limited amount of space meant we had to think the web space.

You can find more information here.