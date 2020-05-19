North Miami Theme Park Opening Drive-In Movie Theater

A Miami-Dade County theme park is getting in on the resurgence of drive-in movie theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dezerland Park in North Miami is opening its Carflix Cinema on Friday, May 22, with a showing of "Sonic the Hedgehog" at 5 p.m. and "Jurassic Park" at 8 p.m.

Movies will be shown on a 40-foot screen, with audio coming in through car radios.

There'll be a $30 charge per car with limits on how many cars can be in the space to help with social distancing.

Concession service will be available with delivery to your car, and tickets will only be sold through the company's website. No outside food or beverage is allowed.

Dezerland Park closed to the public in March. It operates another location in Orlando that has also been closed.

The drive-in theater bills itself as the first drive-in theater in Miami. The drive-in theater at Fort Lauderdale's Swap Shop reopened Monday.

New drive-in theaters have been popping up throughout Florida and the rest of the country in recent weeks. Seated movie theaters were shut down by the COVID-19 outbreak, and were not part of Monday's phase one reopening in Miami-Dade and Broward.