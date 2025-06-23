In life, where hours are limited, one South Florida entrepreneur is breaking the mold and the clock.

What began in a small warehouse room has grown into a full-service beauty business for Nickie Nou, a Haitian immigrant who launched IBOL Beauty, a 24-hour salon.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“IBOL Beauty is just a breath of fresh air," Nou said. "We are 24 hours, and that’s the thing that blows everybody’s mind."

Nou said the idea was born out of necessity, because many people don’t have the luxury of getting their hair done during traditional business hours.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We’re working, we’re mothers, we’re doing housekeeping," said Nou. "When we need to get our hair done, we’re losing PTO to do it."

Less than a year after opening her first salon, she’s operating four IBOL Beauty locations, with the newest in North Miami.

“North Miami is just bustling. We opened it during Haitian Heritage Month on purpose—it’s a cultural hub,” Nou said.

The business honors more than just her entrepreneurial drive, it’s a tribute to her late mother, whose nickname, IBOL, became the salon’s name.

“At the root of what inspired me to do beauty is my mother,” Nou said. “She always kept herself with what she had.”

Nou said her mother made beauty products with whatever she could find, a lesson in creativity, strength, and self-worth that still fuels her today.

“I wanted to honor the way she loved people, serves people and made beauty feel accessible,” Nou said.

From natural hair to braids, wigs and color the salon offers a wide range of services to meet clients.

For more on IBOL Beauty and its services, head to iBolBeauty.com