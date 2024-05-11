‘Unbelievable!': Northern Lights seen in South Florida from ‘severe' solar storm

The first of what could be several geomagnetic storms impacted the globe on Friday and created the rare sight of the Northern Lights being visible in South Florida.

Photos on social media showed the colorful hues seen in the South Florida skies.

National Weather Service Miami meteorologist Luke Culver posted photos on X of the aurora taken along U.S. 27.

Occasional pillars, but mostly a diffuse red glow at this point. Still incredible this far south. Taken along US-27 west of Fort Lauderdale, FL at 11:45pm. #aurora @NWSMiami @TweetAurora @AuroraNotify pic.twitter.com/m22PdWkRVL — Luke Culver (@LukeCulverWx) May 11, 2024

"Unbelievable! I never would’ve thought I’d see it…the aurora in South Florida!!!" Culver wrote.

Unbelievable! I never would’ve thought I’d see it…the aurora in South Florida!!! Better pics coming eventually, this was a quick iPhone shot. #flwx #aurora @NWSMiami @TweetAurora pic.twitter.com/NluiqoolNi — Luke Culver (@LukeCulverWx) May 11, 2024

The National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a "severe geomagnetic storm" warning for the first time in nearly 20 years when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated.

The sun has produced strong solar flares since Wednesday, resulting in at least seven outbursts of plasma. Each eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection, can contain billions of tons of plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona.

The flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth, experts said. It is all part of the solar activity ramping up as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year cycle.