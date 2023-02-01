Northwest Miami Condo Residents Upset Over Proposed HOA Fee Increase

Residents in a northwest Miami community are upset after finding out their homeowners association wants to raise prices.

A group of about 75 residents who live at the Sunset Villas III Condo gathered Wednesday night hoping to voice their concerns to the HOA. Some of the neighbors boycotted an informational meeting because it was held virtually.

Residents said the fees would increase to a couple of hundred dollars a month — most residents, who are on a fixed income like social security, can't afford an increase every year.

Neighbors also felt they weren't getting a fair say. A vote scheduled for last week was delayed after a similar protest.

The Zoom meeting Wednesday night was intended to be informational before a rescheduled vote.

"The new maintenance payments or budgets for the 2023 year are really hard to deal with for owners," said Julio Robaina, a former state representative who also co-owns the property management company for Sunset Villas. "It is mandatory. It's not even necessary, it's mandatory by law."

The HOA said it has to be done, and it's in its 40-year recertification.

Robaina referred to the Miami Gardens apartment building that burned down earlier this week.

"They didn’t have money, the board didn’t put push for funding, the management company didn’t follow through,"

A vote on increased fees and costs could come as early as next week.