Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Voyages for Eight Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled voyages for eight of its ships amid concerns of rising cases of COVID-19 due to the omicron variant.

Citing ongoing travel restrictions, the cruise line said on its website it is canceling the following voyages:

Norwegian Getaway cruise with embarkation date of January 5, 2022

All Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 14, 2022

All Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25, 2022

All Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022

All Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022

All Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022

All Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022

All Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022

"Our first priority is the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit," the cruise line said.

Guests who booked these sailings will automatically be fully refunded.

The news comes as the Norwegian Pearl returned to PortMiami Wednesday after less than two days at sea. Passengers told NBC 6 crew members had tested positive for COVID-19.

The same day the Pearl returned to port, officials canceled the Norwegian Getaway's voyage. It was scheduled to leave Miami Wednesday on a nine-day Caribbean cruise.

Officials haven't said how many passengers or crew members may have tested positive for the virus on either ship.

"Our rigorous health and safety protocols include a mandatory 100% vaccination policy for our guests and crew coupled with universal pre-embarkation testing of guests at the terminal, mask requirements on board and numerous additional layers of protection against COVID-19," read the company's statement on Wednesday.