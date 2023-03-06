‘Not Accepted Within Our Community': Miami Addresses Reckless Driving in Brickell

Video circulating on social media showing cars doing donuts in the middle of a Brickell intersection has captured the attention of the Miami Police Department and the city's newly elected commissioner.

The video shows the cars doing donuts in the early morning hours this past weekend at the intersection of 8th Street and Brickell Avenue.

"I was sleeping and I woke up at 4 a.m. and I heard them go around in donuts for like five seconds on and off for like 30 minutes," said Daniella Sanchez, who lived in a high-rise a block away. "I didn't hear the police until like 20-30 minutes later."

On Monday you could still see the rings of tire tracks left behind at the intersection.

"I was mainly nervous that I would be hearing those cars going around in circles and I would hear a crash because usually when those people are disrupting and doing things like that, someone else innocent gets hurt," Sanchez said.

Law enforcement is working hard to identify the criminals responsible for organizing street racing events.



Support them by reporting street racing related information via the 24-hour Citizen Tip Line:

1-855-352-7233 — Sabina Covo (@SabinaCovo) March 5, 2023

"These types of incidents are criminal. They are not accepted within our community," said newly elected District 2 Miami City Commissioner Sabina Covo. She took to Twitter to call out the reckless behavior, saying, "I ran on public safety and intend to get to work immediately on this issue."

"It's something that not only the police is investigating but we're thankful for the community for reporting it and we need to address it as soon as possible," Covo said in an interview.

Miami Police also went on Twitter to say drivers like these will be held accountable.

"Not only is this behavior dangerous and illegal, but it poses a great threat to the general community and these actions will not be tolerated," the tweet said in part.

The department said that there will be additional officers deployed throughout the areas where these incidents are taking place in order to prevent further violations.