‘Not going to affect us one bit': Stonewall Pride Parade goes on amid anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

It’s time for another celebration of love, equality and inclusion: this weekend is the annual Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors — a parade some thought might not happen after new state laws were enacted that some critics argue target the gay community.

For the first time in 24 years, organizers for Stonewall have issued a code of conduct. But organizers are saying nothing is changing because the event has always been family-friendly.

“Here we go again, you know, things are going on in Tallahassee and you know what? It’s not going to affect us one bit," Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said. "We’re gonna have one great parade for Stonewall this year, so everybody come out and enjoy what’s going to happen here."

Newton says the show will go on despite new Florida laws. The annual Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival kicks off Saturday.

“For a good time, to have fun, just to get out, put your hair down, put your wig on, put your high heels on, come out to Wilton Manors and have a great time," Newton said.

This spring brought uncertainty for pride events in Florida after the governor signed the Protection of Children Act, which aims to prevent kids from being exposed to live adult performances. Critics say the bill targets drag queens and the freedom of expression.

The new "Protection of Children" law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is having a wide impact on LGBTQ+ pride celebrations set to kick off next month. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

“So what they do in restaurants and bars is one thing, but what they do out here through the parade, they're gonna dance, they're gonna laugh, sing, have a great time, but nothing changes," Newton said. "What that bill did does not change what they’re allowed to during the parade."

But for the first time in more than two decades, Stonewall parade organizers have issued a code of conduct: “those of us who choose to be part of the entertainment, offerings, and setup have an obligation to set the example and standards for our community who attend. We need to be mindful of our audience at all times.”

The code of conduct reminds participants not to behave, dress, or perform in a way that some could be considered vulgar.

Newton says the years-old celebration has always been family-friendly.

“I’ll tell you what the difference is — none," he said. "Our code of conduct our drag queens do during our parade is what they’re allowed to do now. They’re respectful, they know children are going to be here and families are going to be here."

Stonewall typically attracts 50,000 people and has a direct economic impact of more than $6 million for the city of Wilton Manors, according to an independent study.

