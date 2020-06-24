Only in Florida

Not Kidding, Florida Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goat

Kris Hedstrom filed a civil lawsuit against her neighbor Heather Dayner last month seeking DNA for the goats she purchased

Getty Images

A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit seeking either a paternity test on her goats or a refund — and she's not kidding.

Kris Hedstrom filed a civil lawsuit against her neighbor Heather Dayner last month seeking DNA for the goats she purchased. Hedstrom paid Dayner $900 for five Nigerian Dwarf goats in December. Two of them share the names of the Hadid supermodel sisters.

According to the lawsuit, Hedstrom believed the goats could be registered with the American Dairy Goat Association, a group that records goat pedigrees. Registered goats have higher value than goats that are not registered.

Dayner said the father goat was registered, but the Tampa Bay Timesreports the American Dairy Goat Association rejected Hedstrom’s application to register the babies because Dayner is not an active member.

At Baxter Lane Farm, Dayner has been selling goats on her farm for about 10 years. She typically provides information to her clients so they can register their animals themselves. She offered to refund the money in exchange for the goats.

Dayner said Hedstrom called police on her for three months straight and has trespassed onto her farm. A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy visited the property at least three times in the spring.

