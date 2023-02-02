‘Not Your Grandma's Disease': Spotlighting the Rise of Breast Cancer in Women Under 40

At 29 years old, Domenica Fuller felt something strange in her left breast.

“I was taking a shower, and I don’t know why I’m ashamed to say it now, I never do self-breast exams and I decided to do one,” she said.

It may have just saved her life. Fuller was diagnosed with locally advanced breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes. She had been in the thick of wedding planning and is now in the fight for her life.

“My doctors and my nurses threw me a bridal shower during chemo, and I just was maybe too stubborn," Fuller said. I was like, this is not going to get in the way of what is a once-in-a-lifetime day to the man of my dreams."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Another South Florida woman, Madeline Mordarski, was diagnosed last November with aggressive triple-negative breast cancer a week after turning 32.

"It was my November self-check," she said. "I didn’t find anything in October. I felt something in November, I called the doctor the next day."

This week, popular Peloton instructor, Leanne Hainsby, revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 35 years old. Her recent diagnosis is once again spotlighting the rise in the disease among women under 40.

“This is not your mom and grandma’s disease, this is affecting people and young women like us,” Fuller said.

Fuller and Modarski are young women with no genetic predisposition and doctors said they are seeing more of this.

“I see at least one to two 30-year-olds a week in consult and multiple women less than 30s, in their 20s in a year and it seems to be increasing,” said radiation oncologist Dr. Joseph Panoff, who treated Fuller at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.

For women between 25 to 39, the rate of metastatic breast cancer is up 32% since 2009, according to the Radiological Society of North America.

Over at Sylvester Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami’s Health System, breast medical oncologist Dr. Alejandra Perez said usually the disease is more aggressive when it manifests itself in younger women.

“Young women have different types of cancers, so if we look at the older population, we have women that have estrogen-positive tumors, hormonal cancers that are usually slow growing, have better prognosis, they respond well to hormonal therapy — for young women, it’s the opposite,” she said.

There are no screening requirements, so sometimes women under 40 discover the tumor too late, underscoring the importance of checking yourself.

Mordarski now uses her Instagram to demystify what cancer looks like in young people as she goes through treatment.

“It’s almost like you’re on the same ocean, but you’re all in different boats,” she said.

“There was a lot of women that looked like me in the waiting room," Fuller said. "It looked like a sorority reunion, and it scared the living daylights out of me."

Overall, breast cancer in women under 40 is still considered uncommon. Doctors still encourage people to know the risk factors, look out for changes in their bodies, and don’t be afraid to get a second opinion.