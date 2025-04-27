When it comes to oral hygiene, a new report is shedding light on the brushing and flossing habits in the Sunshine State.

According to Risas Dental, it's not something to smile about, as Florida was ranked the fifth worst state in the U.S. in oral health.

Based on their research, Risas Dental analyzed two factors when determining the status of a state's overall oral health; do people brush their teeth twice a day and do people floss every day?

Experts said these two factors are crucial in maintaining good oral health but also reduce the risk of more serious health issues that are linked to poor hygiene, such as heart disease and diabetes.

In Florida, 62% don't floss every day and 38% do not brush their teeth every day.

Risas Dental said overall 50% of Floridians have poor dental habits.

The state with the worst oral health was Indiana, where 66% don't floss every day and 44% don't brush their teeth twice a day.

To add to the discussion, there is a national debate on whether removing fluoride from drinking water will negatively impact dental health.

In Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she will veto a plan to remove fluoride from drinking water that was passed by county commissioners.

Levine Cava said her decision to veto came after speaking with doctors, dentists, public health experts, community leaders and residents to weigh the impacts of ending fluoridation.

Florida Attorney Surgeon Joseph Ladapo is a strong proponent of removing fluoride from drinking water.

Earlier in April, a bill that would ban fluoride in water was approved and is ready for a full Florida Senate vote.

According to experts, fluoride has been a key component of cavity prevention.

Dr. Elizabeth Walton, cofounder and clinical director of Pediatrics and Pediatric Sedation Dentist, weighed in on the fluoride debate.

"Dentists and health assistants often apply fluoride varnishes to protect children's teeth, and at our offices, we use a product with a lower dosage of fluoride to provide a balanced approach," Dr. Walton said.

It remains to be seen whether removing fluoride from Florida's drinking will make dental health worse.