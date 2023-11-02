Nova massacre survivor wants to ensure Oct. 7 attacks are not forgotten

The audience sat riveted for an hour, absorbing Maya Parizer’s survival tale.

“I still wear the bracelet of the Supernova Festival because many of my friends are still hostages,” Parizer said, speaking at the Hillel chapter of Florida International University.

Parizer was among the revelers at the festival when hundreds of Hamas terrorists arrived and murdered at least 260 unarmed civilians. They went from dancing and drinking to screaming and fleeing for their lives. Amidst the chaos and horror, Parizer and her boyfriend managed to drive away, literally dodging bullets on the road and passing shot-up cars and dead bodies along the way.

“The terrorists are here and they’re coming for us,” she said. “And I can’t even describe what it feels like when a few minutes ago we’re dancing, enjoying ourselves being in this amazing place, and now what are we gonna do? Like, what did we do to deserve this?”

Parizer recalled calling home at one point and speaking to her dad.

“I don’t know if you ever felt, close to death, but I don’t know, the words just kept coming out of my mouth, just trying to tell him, I’m scared, terrorists are here, I think I’m gonna die, I don’t know what’s gonna happen to me,” Parizer said.

She said she saw people being shot and kidnapped, a witness to Hamas's barbarity.

“I just want it to stop, I want the U.S., I want the world to really understand it’s not Israel versus Hamas, it’s the world against a terror organization,” Parizer said.

So after experiencing a brutal terror attack and living to tell the story, it’s tempting to think Parizer survived for a higher purpose.

“But in fact, I’m really just lucky, lucky that I’m not dead, for some miracle I managed to escape," she said.

Now that she’s in the United States, Parizer says her mission is to make sure Oct. 7 is not forgotten and to remind people that the tragic loss of civilian life in Gaza would not be happening if Hamas had not launched its murderous attack in the first place.