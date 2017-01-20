Second Location Of La Estancia Argentina Is Now Open

La Estancia Argentina has officially opened their second location at the Shops of Civica across from the Jackson Memorial Hospital campus!

14 photos
1/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
2/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
Located at 1050 NW 14th Street in Miami in the Health District.
3/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
Their irresistible baked empanadas were Miami New Times’ Best of Winner in 2013.
4/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
Guest at the Argentine eatery.
5/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
They're also known for their hand-cut meats and prepared Argentine delicacies.
6/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
Guest enjoy their social media moment at exclusive opening.
7/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
At the new and second location of La Estancia Argentina.
8/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
A tasty parrillada is served.
9/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
Opened for breakfast at 7:30 AM with breakfast, pastries, and empanadas.
10/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
A taste of their desserts. Coquito, arrollado and alfajor.
11/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
Wines to go with your entrées during lunch or dinner. La Estancia Argentina in the Health District closes at 7:30 PM.
12/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
Illy Coffee is the official coffee of the house.
13/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
An array of sweets.
14/14
Photo by Jipsy Castillo
This location is located on the second floor of The Shops Of Civica, opened daily from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM and closed on Sundays.

