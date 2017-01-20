Second Location Of La Estancia Argentina Is Now Open Published January 20, 2017 • Updated on January 26, 2017 at 3:21 pm La Estancia Argentina has officially opened their second location at the Shops of Civica across from the Jackson Memorial Hospital campus! 14 photos 1/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo La Estancia Argentina has officially opened their second location at the Shops of Civica across from the Jackson Memorial Hospital campus! 2/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo Located at 1050 NW 14th Street in Miami in the Health District. 3/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo Their irresistible baked empanadas were Miami New Times’ Best of Winner in 2013. 4/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo Guest at the Argentine eatery. 5/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo They're also known for their hand-cut meats and prepared Argentine delicacies. 6/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo Guest enjoy their social media moment at exclusive opening. 7/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo At the new and second location of La Estancia Argentina. 8/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo A tasty parrillada is served. 9/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo Opened for breakfast at 7:30 AM with breakfast, pastries, and empanadas. 10/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo A taste of their desserts. Coquito, arrollado and alfajor. 11/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo Wines to go with your entrées during lunch or dinner. La Estancia Argentina in the Health District closes at 7:30 PM. 12/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo Illy Coffee is the official coffee of the house. 13/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo An array of sweets. 14/14 Photo by Jipsy Castillo This location is located on the second floor of The Shops Of Civica, opened daily from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM and closed on Sundays. 0 More Photo Galleries Is There Love on Mars? Yes In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Super Bowl LIV in Pictures