NSU janitors protest after cleaning company threatens robot replacements

Dozens of janitors and landscapers rallied at NOVA Southeastern University Tuesday afternoon, demanding fair pay and job security after the cleaning company that hires the workers threatened to replace them with robots.

"Justice for Janitors" was the motto they chanted near South University Drive and Southwest 33rd Street as they held up colorful signs and waved brooms on the corner of the university’s campus.

"Janitors clean up trash doesn't mean that they're trash and they should be respected,” said Andy Cabrera, district leader and field coordinator for 32BJ SEIU.

Cabrera told NBC6 the latest offer made from their cleaning contractor Encompass Onsite was a 40-cent raise an hour, and it’s not enough.

“These janitors have been working here for years,” he said. “We want to make sure that this company respects the service that these janitors provide.”

“The cost of living is higher, the healthcare cost is higher,” added Dianelis Chavez, a janitor who has been cleaning NSU for the past decade.

Chavez is one of more than 200 workers whose future is now in limbo. She’s frustrated the company told them they’re exploring the use of robots to replace human workers.

“I work until 2:30 a.m., if I see a student lying on the ground, ‘Oh, my God,’ yes, I know how to practice CPR. Could you imagine a robot doing that?” she said.

“It's an insult to think that robots are going to be able to provide the type of quality service that human beings can,” added Cabrera.

Some workers told NBC6 that if there is no agreement, a strike could be a real possibility in the near future.

“They're willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that they provide quality services for Nova University, but at the same time, they have a family to feed,” Cabrera said.

NBC6 reached out to Encompass Onsite for comment and as of Tuesday evening, have not heard back.

For now, negotiations between all parties continue. Their current contract expires next Monday, June 30, 2025.