Numerous South Florida Groups Being Investigated for Potential ‘Vaccine Passport' Violations

Months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning what some called “vaccine passports”, the state is investigating over 100 businesses and government agencies for potential violations - several with ties to South Florida.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports the Florida Department of Health has over 120 cases “under review” after a public records request was filed.

Among the organizations on the list of cases being investigated include the Miami Marlins, the city of Miramar, the Plantation Police Department, Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam told the paper it was “such a surprise we are being investigated” after asking City Hall employees and members of the city’s police department to get vaccinated by November 1st.

The city of Plantation initially said all employees must be fully vaccinated by the end of September or face unpaid leave and possible termination. That policy was rewritten October 1st due to “ongoing legal challenges.”

“Overall I think the policy has gone smoothly,” Jason R. Nunemaker, the city’s chief administrative officer, told the paper. “We have had some complaints; a few employees even spoke under public comment at City Council.”

DeSantis issued the executive order in April barring businesses in Florida from requiring a customer from showing proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A law was enacted and signed by DeSantis in May and the state began issuing $5,000 fines in September.

A press secretary for DeSantis told the paper “an investigation is not a finding of a violation.”