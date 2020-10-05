Nun Sends Prayers to Heat From Virtual Seat, They Win Game 3: ‘Thank You, Lord!'

A South Miami-Dade nun at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy sent some heavenly help to the Miami Heat during Game 3.

Sister Marie Theresa Jones, 88, is known to be a lucky charm for the athletes at the Catholic all-girls high school. And on Sunday night, she may very well have been the spiritual fan the Miami Heat needed.

“Before we start I always ask our Lord first, then the Blessed Mother to let them do well. I’ve never actually said 'win' until last night, because I thought, they lost two, no they’re not gunna get out of this!” said Sister Marie.

For Game 3 of the finals, she was able to snag one of the coveted virtual seats. Sister Marie has been a loyal heat fan for 25 years.

“I just love everything about them. I think they have good spunk. And I do not like Lebron James. Because he always has to be the hot shot!”

When the Heat are off the court, Sister Marie sends feedback on instagram to her favorite player, Jimmy Butler.

“I said, 'All you do is bounce the ball around, would you put it in the basket where it belongs?' And he types back, 'I’m trying to fatigue them first!'”

As usual, Sister Marie woke up at 4:00 a.m. and said another prayer Monday morning: a post-game prayer.

“I said thank you, Lord, for giving the Heat the win last night!”

In true Miami fashion, this nun even brings out the pots and pans to celebrate.

She hopes to get selected as a virtual fan for the remaining games. But she'll be sending prayers regardless.