‘Wish you well in hell': Survivor quotes Cardi B as nurse gets life in adoptive daughter's murder

A Miami-Dade nurse convicted in the 2018 death of her 7-year-old adoptive daughter and the abuse of her other two adopted children was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Gina Emmanuel, 56, was convicted earlier this month on first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges after a jury deliberated for just an hour.

The charges stemmed from the death of her adoptive daughter, 7-year-old Samaya, and abuse of two other children.

Prosecutors said Emmanuel, a registered nurse, continuously abused her children for several months by forcing them to eat human waste, burning their hands on the stove, taping them to a chair, and withholding food and water from them.

Emmanuel also locked the refrigerator and only provided certain meals, prosecutors said.

Dr. Emma Lew, a retired medical examiner, told jurors during the trial that Samaya had injuries, "from her face, down to her neck, down to her chest, abdomen, back, both arms, and both legs."

Lew ruled the cause of death was acute and chronic physical and emotional abuse.

Emmanuel showed no emotion as Judge Christina Miranda handed down the life sentence at a hearing Wednesday.

Ayanna Gordon, one of the survivors, said Emmanuel got what she deserved.

"If I ever have children, I won't make the same mistake she did. She said she was a tough cookie. I'm tougher," said Gordon, after learning her former adoptive mother will never get out of jail.

Gordon confronted Emmanuelle during sentencing and explained how she taught her how to talk in heels, how to write in cursive, and math, however those moments were overshadowed by the torture.

"Don’t do the crime, if you can't do the time. I am letting God take this wheel. And with that being said I wish you well in hell," Gordon told Emmanuelle while quoting her favorite American rapper Cardi B.

Emmanuel declined to apologize or speak during the hearing.

"She knew what she did. She's guilty," said Gordon.