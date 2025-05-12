Nurse sexually battered patient at Opa-locka mental health center: Cops

A nurse technician at a mental health center in Opa-locka was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sexually battering a patient, authorities said.

Adelekan Samuel Sijuwadwe, 52, was arrested Saturday on a charge of sexual battery with no serious bodily injury, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Sijuwadwe was a nurse technician at Jackson Community Mental Health Center where the 19-year-old victim was for a mental evaluation on Friday.

The victim said she was lying naked in her room when Sijuwadwe came in and asked if he could touch her and he swiped her privates with his fingers, the report said.

She said he asked if she was a stripper and requested she dance for him, then he grabbed her by her head and forced her to perform a sex act, the report said.

Sijuwadwe was arrested and booked into jail. He later appeared before a judge who set his bond at $15,000.

NBC6 has reached out to Jackson Health for a statement and was waiting to hear back.