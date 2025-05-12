Miami-Dade County

Nurse sexually battered patient at Opa-locka mental health center: Cops

Adelekan Samuel Sijuwadwe, 52, was arrested Saturday on a charge of sexual battery with no serious bodily injury, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A nurse technician at a mental health center in Opa-locka was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sexually battering a patient, authorities said.

Adelekan Samuel Sijuwadwe, 52, was arrested Saturday on a charge of sexual battery with no serious bodily injury, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Adelekan Samuel Sijuwadwe
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Adelekan Samuel Sijuwadwe

According to an arrest report, Sijuwadwe was a nurse technician at Jackson Community Mental Health Center where the 19-year-old victim was for a mental evaluation on Friday.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The victim said she was lying naked in her room when Sijuwadwe came in and asked if he could touch her and he swiped her privates with his fingers, the report said.

She said he asked if she was a stripper and requested she dance for him, then he grabbed her by her head and forced her to perform a sex act, the report said.

Sijuwadwe was arrested and booked into jail. He later appeared before a judge who set his bond at $15,000.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami 23 mins ago

2 hospitalized after separate shootings in Miami: Police

NBC6 has reached out to Jackson Health for a statement and was waiting to hear back.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us