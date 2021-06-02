Nurse Swindles Disabled, Elderly Patients Out Of More Than $17K in Hialeah: Police

A nurse who was taking care of bedridden and disabled elderly patients has been arrested and charged with organized fraud and exploitation of the elderly, after she admitted that she swindled patients out of more than $17,000, authorities said.

In her capacity as a home visitation nurse for Maximum Home Care, Noemi Hernandez would befriend and gain the trust of the victims, against company policy, Hialeah Police said.

Police said she would write out the victims' pre-signed checks to herself and her boyfriend in high dollar amounts. Hernandez would then tell the victims she was paying for their medicine, groceries and house bills when in reality she was only purchasing a few items and keeping the money for herself.

Hernandez defrauded the victims out of approximately $17,461.30.

Hernandez confessed to detectives she would steal the victim's money and that she had gone to the victim’s residence and offered them money to dismiss the active police investigations involving her, according to the Hialeah Police Department.

Hernandez also stated that there are additional victims but did not provide further details.

One of the victims went to HPD headquarters to report that her debit card was misused in two occasions between May 2020 and May 2021, totaling over $700, police said.

The victim's daughter's told police that Hernandez texted her and offered $700 with the intent to have them dismiss the active investigations involving her and to withhold any testimony.

Hernandez has posted bond but has a stay away order, including staying at least 500 feet away from the the homes, work, schools of the victims at all times.