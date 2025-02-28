Nurse's brutal attack sparks calls for stronger safety measures for healthcare workers

In the wake of a brutal attack on a nurse last week at a Palm Beach County hospital, nurse advocates are now demanding stronger safety measures for healthcare workers.

With more than 10,000 signatures in just three days, a petition aims to place stronger protections for healthcare workers and harsher penalties for those who assault or intimidate.

A man accused of brutally attacking a nurse at the HCA Florida Palms West Hospital last Tuesday will remain in jail as he awaits trial.

Stephen Scantlebury is charged with attempted murder with a hate-crime enhancement after deputies say he beat nurse Leelamma Lal so badly that "essentially every bone" was broken in her face.

The suspect was at the hospital under Florida's Baker Act and being cared for by nurse Lal. The detective who took the stand Thursday said Scantlebury was seen on top of her and when detained, heard him saying this: "Indians are bad and I just beat the bleep (expletive) out of an Indian doctor."

Scantlebury's wife Megan claimed her husband was acting paranoid in the days prior to the incident.

“He thought there were people trying to harm him, he thought our house was bugged," Megan Scantlebury said. "He thought I was involved, he thought the neighbors were involved."

Dr. Cheryl Thomas-Harcum is one of the organizers of a petition that is looking to get legislation in the books with more protections for workers like Lal.

“I looked at Leela. I looked at her as helpless. I looked at her as a woman that had devoted her life to this profession, and at the tail end of her career, she had to sustain something so vicious," she said.

The Indian Nurses Association of South Florida says it’s an issue that affects everyone in a pair of scrubs.

“The issue here is the risk to our healthcare workers, because there are no specific laws to protect the staff, there is a deficiency, and that must be addressed by lawmakers," said Dr. Manju Samuel, the advisory board chair.

Scantlebury’s attorneys asked the judge to release him from jail and move him to a mental health facility, but the judge said that request was premature. He will remain in jail as he awaits his trial.