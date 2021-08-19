Nursing Homes in Florida Could Lose Federal Funding if Employees Not Vaccinated

Several nursing homes across the country could lose federal funding if their employees are not vaccinated, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

The decision, which affects nursing homes that receive Medicaid or Medicare assistance, could go into effect as early as next month, President Joe Biden said. There are nearly 700 licensed nursing homes in the state of Florida.

During a news conference Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes the ordinance will hurt the long-term care industry. He said trying to force people to get vaccinated will cause an employee shortage.

"Obviously not all staff members have done it. Many of them have recovered from COVID and have natural immunity," he said. “So the issue’s gonna be, what’s that going to do to the staffing. They’re already short staffed, and there’s lot of people that feel strongly against being mandated, that they think it should be something that they choose, and they may have reasons why they make different choices."

The nursing home industry has historically had a problem with staffing. But officials with AARP say a vaccine mandate can't be considered the cause of an employee shortage.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.

In just the past three weeks, Biden has forced millions of federal workers to attest to their vaccination status or face onerous new requirements, with even stricter requirements for federal workers in frontline health roles, and his administration has moved toward mandating vaccines for the military as soon as next month.

Biden has also celebrated businesses that have mandated vaccines for their own workforces and encouraged others to follow, and highlighted local vaccine mandates as a condition for daily activities, like indoor dining.

Florida has the second lowest vaccination rate for employees in nursing homes -- about 46 percent, compared to the national average of 60 percent.