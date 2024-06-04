Miami-Dade County

‘We're not going': NW Miami-Dade mobile home residents protest eviction notices

Residents got eviction notices earlier this year telling them they had to be out by the end of July, but many say they can’t afford to leave.

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents of a northwest Miami-Dade mobile home park rallied Tuesday to protest against being forced out of their homes.

On January 25, residents of Palm Lakes mobile home park got eviction notices telling them they had until July 22 to leave their trailers.

They were told the property was changing and would no longer be a mobile home park. The letter also said the eviction was due to fire safety regulations and sewage issues.

"No, we're not going," dozens of residents chanted in Spanish while holding signs on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents said they were offered $1,500 in compensation. But many said they can't afford to move.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen here," said Alex Rueda, who rents a room for $900 in a trailer, where he lives with his wife and two kids.

He just moved in in December and now has to pack up and start all over again.

"I’m just looking around to get another rent or something like that. We’re just waiting," he said.

Telemundo 51 confirmed that the property that sits on nine acres is for sale. The land is zoned for the development of affordable units or mixed-use.

NBC6 reached out to the owner of the mobile home park for comment but have not heard back.

