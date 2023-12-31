NYE 2024: Here's how South Florida rang in the new year

3... 2... 1... Happy New Year!

As the world said hello to 2024, here in South Florida, we celebrated the best way we know — with a party.

Well actually, there were several parties. Here's a recap of how Miami-Dade and Broward rang in the new year:

Miami

The New Year’s Eve Celebration at Bayfront Park began the evening of Dec. 31 in Downtown Miami and lasted until 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day. The fireworks show began at midnight.

The event was free to the public and according to the City of Miami, approximately 15,000 people were expected to attend.

It was the first time in three years that the Big Orange sign came up, which marks the return of an iconic tradition in the South Florida community.

“I am proud to continue to support the installation of this community tradition,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. “The Big Orange not only has been a part of our New Year’s (NYE) celebration for more than 30 years, but it is an attraction that the thousands of residents and visitors that participate in our NYE Bash look forward to enjoying every year.”

The Miami Police Department encouraged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Miami PD officers were assigned throughout the area to assist with residents, patrons, and traffic control conditions.

Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale once again hosted its Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Huizenga Park.

Families enjoyed food trucks, vendors, live music and the dropping of the lit-up anchor at midnight.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “We’ve been doing this since 2015. It’s a very exciting opportunity for everyone in the community to come and enjoy the New Year's celebration.”

All roads were set to reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 1.