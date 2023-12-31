NYE 2024: How South Florida is welcoming the new year

Miami

The New Year’s Eve Celebration at Bayfront Park 2023 has officially begun in Downtown Miami and will take place until 1:00 a.m. The fireworks show will begin at midnight.

The event is free to the public and according to the City of Miami, approximately 15,000 people are expected to attend.

This is the first time in three years that the Big Orange sign is coming up, which marks the return of a good tradition in the South Florida community.

“I am proud to continue to support the installation of this community tradition,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. “The Big Orange not only has been a part of our New Year’s (NYE) celebration for more than 30 years, but it is an attraction that the thousands of residents and visitors that participate in our NYE Bash look forward to enjoying every year.”

NBC6 has gathered the following information for all the South Florida residents and tourists that are planning to attend the event:

Traffic:

Based on the traffic volume along Biscayne Boulevard from SE 2nd to NE 5th Street, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the following traffic pattern will be implemented by the Miami Police Department:

Southbound traffic at Biscayne Boulevard & NE 6th Street will divert West.

Eastbound traffic on NE 2nd Avenue & 5th Street may continue East to Port Blvd./Port of Miami or North on Biscayne Blvd. There will be no traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from NE 5th Street.

Northbound traffic on Brickell Avenue will divert West at SE 7th & 5th Street. No northbound traffic on the Brickell Avenue Bridge toward Biscayne Blvd Way.

Northbound traffic at SE 3rd Street from Biscayne Blvd. Way, re-route to SE 2nd Street at the fork.

Vehicular traffic leaving parking lots on Biscayne Blvd. must exit West towards NE 2nd Avenue.

All traffic exiting onto SE 2nd Avenue from I-95 will be routed Southbound on Brickell Avenue.

The Miami Police Department encourages motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Miami PD officers will be assigned throughout the area to assist with residents, patrons, and traffic control conditions.

Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale is once again hosting its Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Huizenga Park.

The whole family can enjoy food trucks, vendors, live music and the dropping of the lit-up anchor at midnight.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “We’ve been doing this since 2015. It’s a very exciting opportunity for everyone in the community to come and enjoy the new year's celebration.”

Traffic

According to the City of Fort Lauderdale official website, there will be road closures around the event site. Here's what to know so you can get around town easier:

Beginning on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7 a.m.:

SW 2nd Street from SW 7th Avenue east to SW 4th Avenue will be closed temporarily until the event setup is complete.

SW 2nd Street from SW 5th Avenue east to SW 4th Avenue will be closed permanently until 9 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

SW 2nd Avenue south of Broward Boulevard will be closed permanently until 9 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

SW 5th Avenue south of the parking garage entrance will be closed permanently until 9 a.m. on Monday, January 1

Beginning on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 9 a.m.:

SW 4th Avenue south of SW 2nd Street will be closed permanently until 9 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

Access to SW 2nd, SW 3rd, and SW 4th Avenues south of Broward Boulevard will be restricted to residents who live in the area and employees of businesses on those streets.

Roads will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 1.