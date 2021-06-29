Oakland Park Couple Can Fly Pride Flag Without Fines After HOA Rescinds Violation

An Oakland Park couple who said they were told to take down a pride flag or pay a fine will be able to fly the flag without restrictions after all.

Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari said they received a violation from the Eastland Cove HOA earlier this month telling them to remove the 8-by-10-inch flag or face a $50 daily fine.

But the couple said at a recent meeting the HOA revisited the issue and decided to rescind the violation, allowing them to fly the flag without being fined.

Plominski and Ferrari said they felt they were being singled out.

A member of the HOA board had said it wasn't discrimination and they are simply following the rules, referencing a restriction on displaying flags to only American flags or military flags.