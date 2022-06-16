Oakland Park Man Accused of Forcing Sex on Sleepover Guest

A woman sleeping on a friend’s couch was carried into a bedroom and forced to perform sex acts or she would be suffocated with a pillow or shot, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Fredlan Georges, 28, had the 20-year-old woman spend Sunday night at his Oakland Park home in the 300 block of Northwest 43rd Street, according to the arrest report.

He had offered to give her a ride to work in the morning but woke her about 2 a.m. and started to make sexual advances. When she declined, he forcefully carried her to a bedroom, took off his clothes and demanded sex, the report stated.

BSO

She told deputies on Tuesday that she complied because she feared for her life after he threatened to suffocate her with a pillow and shoot her.

Georges eventually drove her home after searching her purse for sharp objects and holding onto her cellphone, the report said.

She was taken to a sexual assault treatment center to gather evidence and she also identified Georges from a photo line-up, deputies said.

Investigators set up a phone call between the woman and Georges that was monitored and recorded.

During the call, Georges apologized for what happened, and when she accused him of “rape” he replied, “I only asked for [a sex act].” Georges became wary of talking on the phone and asked her to FaceTime or meet him in person which she declined, the report stated.

Georges was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.

At his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Georges pleaded with the judge saying he had never been arrested before.

"I've been a model citizen, your honor," Georges said. "I have no prior record at all... I have a child too."

He remained in the Broward County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $55,000, records show.