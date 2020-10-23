Obama to Campaign for Biden at Drive-In Car Rally in North Miami Saturday

Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning for Joe Biden in South Florida this weekend.

Obama will hold a drive-in car rally in North Miami on Saturday, the Biden campaign announced.

No other details about the event were released.

Biden held a similar drive-in rally in Miramar earlier this month.

President Donald Trump will also be in Florida Saturday, where he's expected to vote in West Palm Beach.

Both campaigns are spending a lot of time in Florida, a key swing state, in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.