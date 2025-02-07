Ocean Drive reopens to 2-way traffic, removes bike lanes after Clevelander lawsuit

Ocean Drive will reopen to two-way traffic after the Clevelander sued the city of Miami Beach, alleging the barriers in place harmed its business.

Until Friday afternoon, vehicles could only transit southbound from 13th Street to 5th Street, and a pedestrian plaza was open between 13th Street and 14th Place.

Just after noon, city crews could be seen working to bring down the barriers. Bike lanes would also disappear, according to the Miami Beach city manager.

The change stems from a lawsuit brought by The Clevelander hotel. In the lawsuit, the iconic South Beach hotel alleged that the road is closed illegally, which harms its business, and so requested that the court enter a temporary and permanent injunction to restore Ocean Drive to its pre-COVID-19 condition.

"The street right now is as safe, as clean and as family-friendly, inviting, as we've ever had on Ocean Drive," Mayor Steven Meiner said Frida.

Miami Beach officials told NBC6 that the city filed an appeal, but the mayor conceded he did not see a way around the change.

Residents also voiced strong opinions on the hotly-contested issue.

"Ocean Drive should not be a drag strip, and once two-way traffic comes back, that's exactly what we have," one woman said.