Off-Duty Officer Accidentally Shoots Himself at Coral Gables Restaurant

A off-duty officer accidentally shot himself when his gun went off at a Coral Gables restaurant Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident took place at the Sushi Maki restaurant located in the 2300 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

Coral Gables Police officials said the gun accidentally went off and struck the man in the leg.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Another member of the same dinner party's chair was hit by the bullet, but no other injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the officer has been with their department for three years and was doing fine.

The incident is being investigated by Coral Gables Police and Miami-Dade Police's Internal Affairs Bureau.