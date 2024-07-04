Off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy killed in motorcycle crash

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Sunrise.

Anthony Zahorovsky was off-duty when the crash happened after noon, according to Sunrise Police.

Zahorovsky was traveling southbound on Pine Island Road on his motorcycle when he collided with an SUV turning onto Spring Lakes Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. BSO confirmed his death "with deep sadness."

"Our hearts are with his family during this devastating moment. It is our prayer his family finds comfort in the loving memories of Anthony and the difference he made in his young life," BSO said in a statement. "We mourn his loss but remember his life."

"During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support to Anthony's family. May they find strength in the memories of Anthony's life and the positive impact he had on those around him," his union IUPA Local 6020 said on Instagram. "Anthony, you will be dearly missed. Rest in peace."