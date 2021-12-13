Off-Duty Miami-Dade Cop Arrested on Assault Charge at High School Wrestling Tournament

An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested at a high school wrestling tournament after he allegedly flashed a gun at someone and threatened to kill them, authorities said.

Guillermo Cuba, 50, was arrested Saturday North Miami Senior High School on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, battery, and possession of a weapon on school property, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said Cuba was at the tournament when he ran onto the mat during a match and pushed the unidentified victim to the ground.

As he was being escorted out of the gym by staff Cuba shouted "I'll f---ing kill you" in the presence of students and spectators, the report said.

After being removed from the gym, Cuba approached the victim and lifted up his shirt to show a firearm that was holstered on his belt, the report said.

The victim said Cuba tapped the gun and again said "I'll f---ing kill you," the report said.

The incident was captured on school surveillance cameras, the report said.

When officers responded to the school they found Cuba in the school's parking lot with a loaded handgun in his possession, the report said.

The report said the victim sustained injuries from being pushed and falling to the ground.

Cuba was booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available.

"The arrest of a police officer weighs heavily on our profession and our community. I was disappointed to learn that one of our officers was arrested on December 11, 2021, while off-duty at a school sporting event," Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said in a statement. "The officer has been relieved of his duties and our Professional Compliance Bureau is working closely with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, which is the lead agency. I am confident that the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into this very serious matter."