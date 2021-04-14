Off-Duty Officer Saves Woman Whose Car Plunged Into Canal in El Portal

An off-duty South Florida police officer jumped into the water to save a woman whose car plunged into a canal on Tuesday evening.

El Portal Police Officer Angel Lopez was on his way home from work when he saw the car go into the water, according to Miami-Dade police.

Three cars were involved in a crash that sent Sabrina Anderson's car into the canal, police said.

Lopez called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for help before jumping into the water, authorities said.

With the help of rescue crews, Lopez and the woman made it safely back to shore.

Anderson said she’s thankful to Lopez and the fire rescue crew. Lopez's boss was also extremely proud.