OfferUp purchase led cops to man who stabbed woman in her Homestead home: Police

A detective's OfferUp purchase led police to a man who they said followed a woman to her Homestead house and brutally stabbed her.

Jose Armel Saavedra, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and armed burglary.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose Armel Saavedra

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3700 block of Northeast 10th Court.

Officers responded to the home after receiving a call of a woman stabbed in the head and found the victim inside her home with multiple stab wounds, the report said.

She was taken to Homestead Hospital for treatment.

The victim said she'd been out with friends and had returned home and placed her purse on her sofa, but when she turned around to close the front door, the attacker was standing inside and started attacking her, the report said.

The woman's husband said he woke up to his wife screaming and being attacked by a man in a black hoodie. He said he yelled and ran toward them, and the attacker fled the scene.

Officers who responded to the home found the blade of the knife used on the floor without a handle, the report said.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage that showed the suspect arriving at the woman's gated community in a gray Chevrolet Traverse and forcing his way in through the gate, the report said.

Video also showed him approaching the woman's home and fleeing after the attack, the report said.

A detective recognized the suspect in the video as Saavedra, who was someone he'd bought tennis shoes from on OfferUp, the report said.

When investigators went to Saavedra's home, they found his mother driving a gray Chevrolet Traverse.

The mother also recognized Saavedra from the surveillance footage, the report said.

Saavedra denied being the suspect in the video and denied being in Homestead on the date of the incident, but while he was being brought to the police station, detectives noticed he had a cut on his hand, the report said.

Saavedra, of Miami, appeared in court where he was ordered held without bond.

"Mr. Saavedra has pleaded not guilty, and looks forward to defending his case in court," his attorney said in a statement.