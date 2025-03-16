Officer and 2 women injured after crash in Flagami

A Miami Police officer and two women were transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a crash in Flagami

According to officials, the crash happened near Northwest 77th Street and Fourth Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the officer's car crashed into another car and the two women were on the sidewalk when they were hit.

They were both rushed to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The officer who was injured was also transported to the hospital.

NBC6 spoke with people who heard the moments the cars collided.

"I was looking for my dog and I heard police and I heard a big boom," said a witness. "I just felt sad, I feel bad to whoever it is. I just feel bad for the family, nobody deserves that to happen to them."

NBC6 is working to find out more details.