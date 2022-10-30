Officer Appears to Forcefully Remove Teen From HS Football Game in Miami-Dade

Video published on the social media account Only in Dade appears to show an officer forcefully removing a teenager from a high school game Friday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Footage showed the officer, who was not identified, appearing to put his hands on the neck of the male teen while escorting him out of the game between Ferguson and Coral Reef.

It was not revealed why the teen, who also was not identified, was escorted out.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement that they are "aware of a video circulating on social media outlets involving a student who was arrested at a high school football game" and the incident is being reviewed.