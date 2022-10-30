Only in Dade

Officer Appears to Forcefully Remove Teen From HS Football Game in Miami-Dade

Footage showed the officer, who was not identified, appearing to put his hands on the neck of the male teen while escorting him out of the game between Ferguson and Coral Reef

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Video published on the social media account Only in Dade appears to show an officer forcefully removing a teenager from a high school game Friday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Footage showed the officer, who was not identified, appearing to put his hands on the neck of the male teen while escorting him out of the game between Ferguson and Coral Reef.

It was not revealed why the teen, who also was not identified, was escorted out.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement that they are "aware of a video circulating on social media outlets involving a student who was arrested at a high school football game" and the incident is being reviewed.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Only in DadeMiami-DadeHigh School Football
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us