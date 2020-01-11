Officer Hospitalized After Miami Beach Shooting

Miami Beach Police are investigating the scene of a police involved shooting that sent one officer to the hospital Saturday night.

In a Tweet, police say the shooting happened at 10th Street and Ocean Drive.

They say both the officer and subject have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police say the officer is being treated for a stab wound and is in stable condition. The subject is in critical condition.

POLICE: Officer involved shooting at 10 Street and Ocean Drive . Avoid the area.



More info as it becomes available. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 12, 2020

Authorities have not released any information on what led to the incident.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates