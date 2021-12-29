Broward

Officer Hospitalized After Morning Crash in Miramar

Chopper footage showed the scene near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Pembroke Road, where the crash took place just after 6 a.m.

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after a morning crash Wednesday in Miramar.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Pembroke Road, where the crash took place just after 6 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Miramar Police said officers were clearing the roadway after an earlier incident when one officer's car was hit by another vehicle.

That officer, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The other driver involved was not injured.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: COVID-19, Bad Weather Creates Travel Hassle At South Florida Airports

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

Police Searching for Missing NW Miami-Dade Man Diagnosed With Autism

The crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardMiramaroffice involved crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us