Officer Hospitalized After Morning Crash in Miramar

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after a morning crash Wednesday in Miramar.
Chopper footage showed the scene near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Pembroke Road, where the crash took place just after 6 a.m.
Miramar Police said officers were clearing the roadway after an earlier incident when one officer's car was hit by another vehicle.
That officer, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The other driver involved was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
