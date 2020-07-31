Florida

Officer Injured, 2 Others Wounded in Shooting Spree Near Tampa

A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect's car and attempted to pull him over, the department said in a news release

By Tampa and Fla.

WFLA-TV

A Florida man is in police custody after he went on a 40-minute shooting spree on a Tampa highway and city streets where he fired on at least 11 people, wounding two adults, and injuring a police officer when he shot into his squad vehicle.

None of the injuries were life threatening, Tampa police officials said.

The Tampa Police Department started getting reports of someone shooting from a moving car on Interstate 275 on Thursday evening. A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect's car and attempted to pull him over, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know – All Eyes on Hurricane Isaias, New Details in Case of Missing Mom

Florida 3 hours ago

Gov. DeSantis' Job Rating Drops Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: New Poll

Antonio Cruz Ortiz got out of his car and fired on the officer's squad car. The unnamed 24-year-old officer ducked as bullets shattered the back windshield and penetrated the front window, according to authorities.

Cruz Ortiz ran into a nearby apartment building where other officers tracked him down and arrested him, police said.

The officer had a non-life threatening injury to his arm from the gunshots and shattered glass and was taken to a hospital. He had been working for the police department for 11 months and was in “good spirits," Tampa police said.

Cruz Ortiz was being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond Friday. Jail records show he is facing charges of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into a vehicle. Jail records showed no attorney listed for him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaTampapolice shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us