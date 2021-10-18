Broward

Officer Injured, Hospitalized After Late Night Altercation in Hollywood

The officer was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where their condition has not been released

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An officer was rushed to an area hospital after being injured following a late night incident with a suspect Sunday in Hollywood.

Deanna Bettineschi with the Hollywood Police Department said officers responded to calls of a suspicious incident around 10:30 p.m. near the 4100 block of N. Hills Drive when they got into an altercation with the suspect.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officials say one of the officers was injured, but would not give details on the extent of their injury or the officer's identity.

The officer was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where their condition has not been released.

Local

News You Should Know 44 mins ago

6 to Know: Beach Clean Up Volunteers Ramp Up Efforts As Littering Increases

newsletters Oct 12

Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC 6 South Florida's Newsletters

Police have not said if the suspect involved has been taken into custody, but choppers were over the scene and officers continued to search the area hours after the incident took place.

Officers from Pembroke Pines and Fort Lauderdale arrived at the scene for assistance.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardHollywoodHollywood Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us