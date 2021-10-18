Officer Injured, Hospitalized After Late Night Altercation in Hollywood

An officer was rushed to an area hospital after being injured following a late night incident with a suspect Sunday in Hollywood.

Deanna Bettineschi with the Hollywood Police Department said officers responded to calls of a suspicious incident around 10:30 p.m. near the 4100 block of N. Hills Drive when they got into an altercation with the suspect.

Officials say one of the officers was injured, but would not give details on the extent of their injury or the officer's identity.

The officer was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where their condition has not been released.

Police have not said if the suspect involved has been taken into custody, but choppers were over the scene and officers continued to search the area hours after the incident took place.

Officers from Pembroke Pines and Fort Lauderdale arrived at the scene for assistance.

