Officer, Two Others Injured in Hialeah Shooting

An officer and two other people were injured during a shooting in Hialeah Saturday evening. A third armed person, police say, is currently barricaded with a minor.

According to Hialeah police, the incident occurred on 24th avenue and 72nd street.

They say the two injured victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

It is unclear if the officer was transported as well, but police say they are not in danger of their life.

Officers say a third person is barricaded with a 9-year-old minor and is “dangerously armed.”

Police have not released information on the conditions of the two victims. It is also not clear if the third person was involved in the shooting.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates