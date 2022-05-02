Officer-Involved Crash in Downtown Miami

A Miami police cruiser crashed with a black SUV at an intersection in Downtown Miami on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Northwest 4th Street and Northwest 3rd Court in the early evening of May 1.

This crash was the second police-involved collision on Sunday.

The first incident occurred near the 5900 block of Northwest 30th Avenue, when a Miami-Dade patrol car collided with another vehicle.

A witness to the first crash says the MDPD officer was at fault. Officials are still investigating who was at fault in the second crash.

Miami police have not released any additional details at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.