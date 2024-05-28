Hialeah officer shoots man during traffic stop: Police

Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot a man Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Hialeah.

The Hialeah Police Department said they were investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting at West 12th Avenue and 29th Street.

Officers were conducting a felony traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when there was a confrontation, police said. An officer fired his weapon, striking the subject.

Hialeah Fire Rescue said they transported a 35-year-old man who was shot in the hands, wrist and shoulder area to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which is standard practice in police shootings.