Hialeah

Hialeah officer shoots man during traffic stop: Police

Officers were conducting a felony traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when there was a confrontation

By NBC6

Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot a man Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Hialeah.

The Hialeah Police Department said they were investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting at West 12th Avenue and 29th Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Officers were conducting a felony traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when there was a confrontation, police said. An officer fired his weapon, striking the subject.

Hialeah Fire Rescue said they transported a 35-year-old man who was shot in the hands, wrist and shoulder area to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which is standard practice in police shootings.

This article tagged under:

Hialeah
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us