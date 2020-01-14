Miami-Dade

Officer Saves Families After Shed Catches Fire in Westchester

The officer on patrol in the area spotted flames in the back of a home and was able to call 911 and bang on the windows and doors of a nearby duplex

A police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving home owners after a shed caught fire early Tuesday morning inside a Westchester neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue member Robert Ortega says the blaze broke out inside the shed located near the 2500 block of Southwest 89th Avenue. The officer on patrol in the area spotted flames in the back of a home and was able to call 911 and bang on the windows and doors of a nearby duplex to get residents out safely.

No one was injured in the fire and investigators have not said how it got started at this time. Ortega said as many as six people were saved by the actions of the officers.

Police have not released the identities of the officer at this time.

