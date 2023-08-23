Officer shoots and kills dog after being bitten in Pembroke Pines

A police officer shot and killed a dog after they were attacked in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Wednesday, officials said.

The officer was serving a court injunction in the area of the 21600 block of Northwest 3rd Place when they were bitten by the dog, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.

The officer fired their weapon, killing the dog.

Fire rescue responded and treated the officer's injuries.

The dog's owner, whose identity wasn't released, was taken into custody and is being charged with resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.