Officer Shoots Armed Man in Hollywood Condo Building: Police

Shots were fired when officers arrived at the Alexander Towers Condo in response to reports of a man with a gun Saturday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the officers responded to the scene located at 3505 South Ocean Drive.

Hollywood Police confirmed that officers shot the armed man, and he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for his injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

Neighbors and witnesses tell NBC 6 that this is a calm area and they are shocked about what happened.

NBC 6 spoke to a man who was inside the building at the time of the incident.

“At around 8 a.m., we heard on the speakers, the people say evacuate the building,” said Ariel, who chose to not share his last name.

Ariel said he initially thought there was a fire alarm, but when he got to the lobby, he saw several police officers with their guns drawn. He said this is the first time he's seen something like that while visiting South Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called to the scene.

Officials are currently trying to reopen Ocean Drive following the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

