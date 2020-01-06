Broward County

Officer Shoots Man With Weapon Outside Hallandale Beach Neighborhood

Police said they got a 911 call about a dead body in the area near the 1100 block of Northeast 10th Street

A police officer was forced to open fire after responding to a call in Hallandale Beach early Monday morning.

Police said they got a 911 call about a dead body in the area near the 1100 block of Northeast 10th Street. When they arrived, they found no body but did find a man with a weapon in the area.

An officer was forced to open fire, striking the man. The officer was not hurt and police have not released the condition of the man who was struck.

Investigators have not released any additional information on the case.

