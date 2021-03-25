Officers Hope to Solve Deadly February Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Apartment

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help in finding who shot and killed two men over one month ago in an apartment complex.

Officers say 18-year-old Abdul Gaskin Jr. and 34-year-old Antwon Jefferson were shot February 19th inside the complex near Northwest 17th Avenue and 76th Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gaskin Jr. died at the scene while Jefferson later died from his injuries.

Police say surveillance video showed a black sedan circling the area while shots were fired.

"We’ve been able to recover over 70 plus casings from the scene that night," said MDPD Detective Joseph Cruz. "It’s a miracle that nobody else was hit."

Police have been handing out flyers in the area hoping to solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS and could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.