Officers Hospitalized After Multi-Car Crash in SW Miami-Dade

Two Miami-Dade Police officers were among those who were hospitalized Thursday in a multi-car crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. in the area of Southwest 122nd Avenue and 268th Street.

A Miami-Dade Police cruiser with two officers and a Jeep Wrangler were heading west on 268th Street when a Toyota heading eastbound made a sudden left turn, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The Toyota was then t-boned by the police cruiser and the Jeep, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The two officers and a passenger of the Jeep were transported to an area hospital, and the drivers of the Jeep and Toyota were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

Charges were pending.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.