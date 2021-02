Two police units were hit by a driver in Northwest Miami Saturday.

The motor units were in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 3rd Street when the incident happened.

The driver of the vehicle who hit them remained on the scene and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One of the officers was also taken to Jackson Memorial in stable condition, and the other was treated on the scene and is fine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No further information was immediately known.